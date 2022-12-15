﻿
News / Nation

US embassy to limit visa services in China due to COVID-19 situation

﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  23:50 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
US embassy said yesterday its visa services in China will be limited due to the COVID-19 situation across China.
﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  23:50 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0

US embassy said yesterday its visa services in China will be limited due to the COVID-19 situation across China.

US Embassy Beijing and US Consulate General Shanghai are now providing passport and emergency citizen services only, while US Consulates General Wuhan, Shenyang, and Guangzhou will only be providing emergency consular services until further notice.

All routine Visa Services, with the exception of some previously scheduled for Consulate General Shanghai – are temporarily suspended, all regularly scheduled appointments at Embassy Beijing and the other Consulates General have been canceled.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Visa
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     