US embassy to limit visa services in China due to COVID-19 situation

US embassy said yesterday its visa services in China will be limited due to the COVID-19 situation across China.

US Embassy Beijing and US Consulate General Shanghai are now providing passport and emergency citizen services only, while US Consulates General Wuhan, Shenyang, and Guangzhou will only be providing emergency consular services until further notice.

All routine Visa Services, with the exception of some previously scheduled for Consulate General Shanghai – are temporarily suspended, all regularly scheduled appointments at Embassy Beijing and the other Consulates General have been canceled.