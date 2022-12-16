China launches one more space experiment satellite

China on Friday launched a Long March-11 rocket, placing a satellite in space.

The rocket blasted off at 2:17pm (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China and sent the satellite Shiyan-21 into preset orbit.

Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The newly launched Shiyan satellite will be used for in-orbit verification of new space technologies.

It was the 456th flight mission of the Long March series rockets, said the launch center.