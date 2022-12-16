﻿
News / Nation

China opposes US placing 36 Chinese entities on export controls "entity list"

Xinhua
  19:36 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0
China firmly opposes the US placing 36 Chinese entities on its export controls "entity list," a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Friday.
Xinhua
  19:36 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0

China firmly opposes the US placing 36 Chinese entities on its export controls "entity list," a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Friday.

In response to the US action, China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and institutions, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side has noticed that 25 Chinese entities were removed from the "unverified list," and China welcomes this move as it indicates that the two sides can address specific concerns through communication on the basis of mutual respect.

The US side has overstretched the concept of national security, abused export controls and other measures, and used state power to expand a crackdown on Chinese companies and institutions – typical market distorting and economic bullying practices, the spokesperson said.

The frequent inclusion of Chinese companies on the so-called entity list by the US disrupts normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and US companies, goes against the law of the market, undermines market rules and international economic and trade order, affects the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and undermines the interests of global peace and development, the spokesperson said.

That's not good for China, not good for the United States, and not good for the world, the spokesperson said.

Export controls should be carried out in a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory way. They should not obstruct the rational use of scientific and technological achievements to promote development. And they should not block normal international science-and-technology exchanges and trade cooperation, or the smooth operations of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

China hopes that the United States will immediately cease its erroneous practices and return to the correct path of upholding the rules of the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     