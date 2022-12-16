﻿
News / Nation

China urges protection of rural communities from COVID-19

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:50 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0
China has for three years encouraged migrant workers in big cities to stay put during the Spring Festival, traditionally a time for family reunions.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:50 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0
China urges protection of rural communities from COVID-19
China News Service

Passengers prepare to take a high-speed railway at Fuzhou South Railway Station in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on December 15.

China urges the protection of rural communities from COVID-19 as New Year and Spring Festival holidays near, the National Health Commission said in an official notice on Friday.

China has for three years encouraged migrant workers in big cities to stay put during the Spring Festival, traditionally a travel rush period when millions go back home for family reunions.

This policy has significantly reduced the number of travelers as more than 20 percent of migrant workers chose to "stay in place" for the last three Chinese New Year holidays, according to Xinhua news agency.

With the relaxation of COVID-19 controls, this upcoming festival is expected to be a big challenge for the country's pandemic prevention, especially for rural areas with relatively limited medical resources, the notice says.

In response, China is taking a series of measures to guarantee returnees' medical care. Online and offline medical services will be provided and essential drugs and test kits will be easily accessible, according to the notice.

For vulnerable groups, authorities will accelerate setting up green channels for medical services and mobile vaccination stations will be arranged to increase the vaccination rate for the elderly, the notice emphasizes.

Meanwhile, travelers are required to wear masks and reduce contact with their vulnerable relatives, and promptly inform the local medical institutions if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, medical staff will take scientific shifts to avoid long working hours as far as possible to protect their physical and mental health.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     