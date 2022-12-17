Yao Ming re-elected as president of Chinese Basketball Association

Yao Ming was re-elected as the president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) at an electronic meeting on Saturday.

The 42-year-old former NBA star, who has taken the helm of the CBA since February 2017, will serve a second term.

"I have learned something and did something in the past few years. I will continue to do my best," he said.

The Chinese men's national team will strive for a berth at the Olympic Games in 2024 while the Chinese women, who finished runners-up at the World Cup this fall, will try to reach the top four in Paris, according to Yao.

"We also hope that more Chinese players can go abroad to play at high level professional leagues and the young players can have more tournaments to play. We will try our best to lay a more solid foundation for Chinese basketball," he added.