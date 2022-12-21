Xi meets United Russia party chairman Medvedev

Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Wednesday met with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China at the invitation of the CPC.

While requesting Medvedev convey kind regards and best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi said the 20th CPC National Congress has laid out the central tasks of building a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

China has full confidence to follow a Chinese path to modernization and provide more opportunities for world peace and prosperity, said Xi.

Xi added the institutionalized exchanges between the CPC and the United Russia party over the long term have become a unique channel and platform for the two countries to consolidate political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and demonstrate strategic coordination. Xi said these aspects support the steady development of bilateral ties in the new era.

Noting the current exchanges between the two parties have entered the third decade, Xi said the two parties would continue to have in-depth dialogues on governance experiences, synergize development strategies, and promote international and multilateral cooperation between political parties. Xi said they could learn from each other in building ruling parties and contribute wisdom and strength to deepen the China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination.

Over the past decade, China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes and maintained sound, steady and high-level development, Xi noted. He added that developing a China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is a long-term strategic choice from both sides based on their respective national conditions.

China is ready to work with Russia to push forward China-Russia relations in the new era and make global governance more just and equitable, Xi said.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, China decides its position and policy based on the merits of the matter concerned, upholds objectivity and fairness, and actively promotes peace talks, Xi said. Hopefully, relevant parties will remain rational and exercise restraint, carry out comprehensive dialogue, and address joint security concerns through political means, he added.

Medvedev handed Xi a letter from Putin, conveying the latter's friendly greetings and best wishes to Xi. He also extended warm congratulations on Xi's re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and the outcomes of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Medvedev noted that China's greater development under the CPC leadership benefits 1.4 billion Chinese people and is hugely significant to the rest of the world. Medvedev said he believes that the decisions and arrangements made by the 20th CPC National Congress will be effectively implemented.

Medvedev said the cooperation between the United Russia party and the CPC is a vital part of Russia-China relations. He added that in recent years, the relations between the two parties maintained high-level development, and the two sides conducted extensive exchanges and cooperation.

Medvedev said the United Russia party is willing to strengthen the exchange of national governance experience with the CPC and implement the consensus between the two heads of state, adding it would actively promote bilateral cooperation in the economy, trade, energy and agriculture sectors, jointly resist various external pressures and unfair measures, and promote greater development of a Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Medvedev said there are reasons for the Ukraine crisis, and it is very complicated. Russia is willing to solve the problems through peace talks.

The two sides also exchanged views on other international and regional issues of common concern.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other personnel attended the meeting.