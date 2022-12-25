﻿
News / Nation

Professional "ability assessors" safeguard Chinese elderly

Xinhua
  12:03 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0
Chen Daming has been working with the elderly people for nearly three years in Qijiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, assessing their abilities and needs.
Xinhua
  12:03 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0

Chen Daming has been working with the elderly people for nearly three years in Qijiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, assessing their abilities and needs.

He is in a unique, new profession called "elderly ability assessor." The job entails carrying out measurements and assessments of older people's health status such as physical health, cognitive ability and mental state.

As an important link in the process of providing scientific and accurate care services for the elderly, the profession has become increasingly popular among the aged in China.

This year, "elderly ability assessor" was officially recognized as a new profession by China's human resources authority.

Chen obtained the elderly ability assessor certificate in 2020. In the past three years, he has helped more than 300 elderly households, offering possibilities for improving their lives in their later years.

"We collect assessment needs through residential communities and the elderly care institutions, and then go to the homes of the elderly people for on-site assessment," Chen said.

He noted that the ability assessors will comprehensively evaluate and score the elderly based on four first-level indicators of physiology, psychology, spirit and social participation, and 22 second-level indicators such as the self-care ability, the risk of getting lost and falling, and the mental state.

The assessment reports will be filed to the community to provide a reference for individual care service.

"It's not an easy job, as it not only requires basic knowledge of nursing and medicine but also love and empathy for the group," Chen said.

Some elderly people have been bedridden for a long time, unable to speak and accompanied by emotional instability, and some are unfriendly due to mental health problems, Chen said. "We need to patiently communicate with them or their family members to learn about and record their health conditions."

An elderly ability assessor not only tracks records of the life of the aged but also makes observations.

"We need to hold frequent in-depth exchanges with these people, understand their life, including their past and current living habits, and conduct regular return visits to timely adjust the service plan," Chen said.

"Everyone will grow old and every elderly person has the right to enjoy a quality old age," he added.

China has one of the fastest-growing aging populations in the world. Official data shows that by the end of 2021, the country had 267 million people aged 60 and above, or 18.9 percent of the total population, while those aged 65 and above accounted for over 14 percent of the population.

The increasing number of older people requires more professional assessors, said Chen, adding that official recognition of this profession provides better career prospects for those who are skilled and interested in helping older people.

"It's also a new occupation that requires more emotional commitment. If my efforts can benefit more families and more seniors, my work will be more meaningful," Chen said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     