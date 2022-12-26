﻿
News / Nation

China has 13 COVID vaccines available for second booster

Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0
A total of 13 types of COVID-19 vaccines, approved for conditional marketing or emergency use, are now available as a second booster dose in China.
Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0

A total of 13 types of COVID-19 vaccines, approved for conditional marketing or emergency use, are now available as a second booster dose in China, according to experts with the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

Omicron-resistant vaccines are preferred in choosing second booster doses, said experts with the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

As of Friday, more than 3.46 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland, with over 90 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

The level of antibodies will drop over time after vaccination, experts said, adding that virus mutations also lead to strengthened immune evasion, making antibodies less effective.

Studies show that getting a booster jab can activate the immunological memory cells in the subject's body and increase the antibody levels, so as to further consolidate the prevention of severe illness and death, experts said.

They suggested eligible people who have not received a booster shot should get one as soon as possible to get better protection against the virus.

Population groups with a high risk of infection, people aged 60 and above, people with serious underlying health conditions, and those with low immunity are advised to receive a second booster shot six months after the first one.

Those who have received three doses of inactivated vaccines can choose a different type of vaccine – recommended by the government – for the second booster, namely a recombinant protein vaccine, an adenovirus vector vaccine, or an influenza virus vector vaccine, according to the experts.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has conducted monitoring of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines based on over 3.4 billion inoculations administered to over 1.3 billion people.

The monitoring results showed that the incidence rate of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines is similar to those of other common vaccines and that the incidence rate of adverse reactions for the elderly is slightly lower than that of young people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     