Snowfall expected to hit parts of southern China

The southern parts of China are expected to see snowy and rainy weather from Monday night to Thursday, the country's national observatory said Monday.

Heavy snowfall to blizzards are expected to hit some parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Chongqing, Hubei, and Tibet Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Wednesday, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement. Some areas may see the depth of snow reach 12 to 16 centimeters.

Meanwhile, rains will lash parts of Sichuan, Yunnan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, and Guangdong, while Guizhou will encounter freezing rain, according to the statement.

The center advised residents to stay warm and pay heed to road traffic safety.