To resume all-round dialogue with China, U.S. should take sincere actions: defense spokesperson

  08:24 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0
If the United States wants to conduct positive and constructive dialogue and exchanges with China, it must show sincerity with practical deeds, said a spokesperson.
If the United States wants to conduct positive and constructive dialogue and exchanges with China, it must show sincerity with practical deeds, said a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.

The United States should earnestly respect China's core interests and major concerns, and actively create conditions and atmosphere for bringing bilateral military relations back to the right track, said spokesperson Tan Kefei while answering a media inquiry at a press conference.

The spokesperson said that China's cancellation of three exchanges between the two militaries was a necessary countermeasure against the United States, who wantonly created a major crisis and severely undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "The cause and effect are clear, and the US side knows that," he added.

The United States has issued multiple negative policy documents and bills concerning China in succession recently, made an uproar about major-country competition, hyped the so-called "China threat," and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs. It further damaged the basis and atmosphere for communication and exchanges between the two militaries, said Tan.

"China attaches great importance to the development of China-US military relations, and the communication between the two militaries at the working level has never been interrupted," said the spokesperson.

"However, the US side cannot seek to resume dialogue and exchanges with China in an all-round manner while, at the same time, constantly damaging China's interests, let alone confusing the whole story and blaming China for the cancellation of some military exchanges," Tan said.

