China's cultural industry saw solid expansion in 2021

Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2022-12-30
China's cultural and related sectors sustained steady growth in 2021, official data showed Friday.
Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2022-12-30

China's cultural and related sectors sustained steady growth in 2021, official data showed Friday.

Before deducting the price factor, the sectors' added value went up 16.6 percent in 2021 from a year earlier to reach nearly 5.24 trillion yuan (about US $752.38 billion) – accounting for about 4.56 percent of the country's gross domestic product – according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

Among the industry's sub-sectors, cultural services secured a 64-percent share in the total added value of the industry, down 0.2 percentage points year on year, NBS data showed.

The added value of cultural manufacturing stood at about 1.37 trillion yuan, accounting for 26.1 percent of the total added value of the industry, the data revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
