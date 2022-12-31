China's revised law on women protection to take effect on Jan. 1

With the newly-revised Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women to come into force on January 1, 2023.

With the newly-revised Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women to come into force on January 1, 2023, rights and interests of women in China will be better protected in a wide range of areas.

The revised law stipulates that the state shall take necessary measures to promote gender equality, eliminate discrimination of all forms against women and prohibit exclusion or restriction of women's legitimate rights and interests.

Governments at all levels and all relevant departments shall optimize employment security measures for women, and prevent and remedy gender discrimination, and create an impartial employment and entrepreneurial environment, according to the law.

The law mandates that gender discrimination in job recruitment, admission, promotion and dismissal be included in the supervision of labor rights protection.

The law also stipulates that the state shall implement the maternity insurance system, establish and improve security systems related to maternity including childcare services for infants and young children, and optimize the maternity leave system.