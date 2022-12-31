﻿
Border port in Xinjiang handles over 7,000 China-Europe freight trains in 2022

The Horgos port, a border port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has handled over 7,000 China-Europe freight trains this year.
The Horgos port, a border port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has handled over 7,000 China-Europe freight trains this year, according to local rail authorities.

The average daily number of China-Europe freight trains handled by the port remained above 19 in 2022, with a daily high of 27, China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd. said.

The company attributed the increasing popularity of the service to its large transport volume, low prices, expansive network and stability.

According to Horgos Customs, since the beginning of this year, freight trains passing through the port transported over 140 categories of goods to China, including machinery and equipment from Germany and mineral products from Central Asia, to provinces and cities such as Hebei, Henan, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Shanghai and Chongqing.

Currently, 76 routes pass through Horgos, with transported goods covering more than 200 categories, including garments, daily necessities, electronic products and mechanical parts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
