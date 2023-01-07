﻿
News / Nation

Ex-senior political adviser of Liaoning sentenced to death with 2-year reprieve

Xinhua
  08:13 UTC+8, 2023-01-07       0
Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the CPPCC, was on Friday sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes.
Xinhua
  08:13 UTC+8, 2023-01-07       0

Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was on Friday sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes.

Li was also deprived of his political rights for life, and all his personal assets were confiscated, according to the Intermediate People's Court of Tai'an in Shandong Province.

The court established that between 2004 and 2021, Li had taken advantage of his various posts to assist others in matters such as business operations and the handling of cases. From 2006 to 2021, Li received money and valuables totaling more than 540 million yuan (US$78.36 million).

The sum of bribes Li had taken was particularly large, and his crimes brought significantly heavy losses to the interests of the state and the people, the court said.

The court said that in light of the fact that Li had confessed to all of his crimes, showed repentance, been cooperative in returning his illegal gains, and contributed to investigations in other discipline and law violation cases, he was granted a lenient sentence.

After the two-year reprieve for his death sentence, Li's sentence can be commuted to life in prison in accordance with the law, but no further reduction or parole shall be granted, the court said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     