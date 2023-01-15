Beijing targets 2023 GDP growth of over 4.5 pct

Beijing has set a GDP growth target of over 4.5 percent for 2023, the city's acting mayor Yin Yong said Sunday.

Beijing has set a GDP growth target of over 4.5 percent for 2023, the city's acting mayor Yin Yong said Sunday, as he delivered the government report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress.

The Chinese capital also set goals for other major economic indicators in 2023, including a surveyed urban unemployment rate of 5 percent or less and a consumer price index growth of about 3 percent, according to the government work report.