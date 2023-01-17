﻿
News / Nation

China's population drops for first time since 1961

Reuters
  15:44 UTC+8, 2023-01-17       0
China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn.
Reuters
China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn.

The drop, the worst since 1961, also lends weight to predictions that India will become the world's most populous nation this year.

China's population declined by roughly 850,000 to 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said.

Kang Yi, head of the national statistics bureau, told reporters that people should not worry about the decline in population as "overall labor supply still exceeds demand".

China's birth rate last year was just 6.77 births per 1,000 people, down from a rate of 7.52 births in 2021 and marking the lowest birth rate on record.

The number of Chinese women of childbearing age, which the government defines as 25 to 35, fell by about 4 million, Kang said.

The death rate, the highest since 1974 during the Cultural Revolution, was 7.37 deaths per 1,000 people, which compares with a rate of 7.18 deaths in 2021.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
Top ﻿
     