Zhejiang attracts tourists with Spring Festival events and activities

  21:22 UTC+8, 2023-01-17       0
Zhejiang Province plans a series of activities for the Spring Festival, with over 500 million yuan in coupons for visitors. Markets, cuisine and parades are all on the list.
Ti Gong

Zhejiang Province lures tourists from Shanghai with a parade in Minhang District.

Neighboring Zhejiang Province is luring tourists in Shanghai to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday with big discount policies and a sumptuous cultural and tourism banquet.

During the holiday, more than 400 tourist attractions across the province will offer free admissions, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced in Shanghai during a promotional event on Monday.

The Qiandao Lake scenic area, Xixi National Wetland Park, Hupao Park, Lingshan Mountain scenic area, Longmen Ancient Town scenic area and Daming Mountain scenic area in Hangzhou City are on the list.

Yandang Mountain scenic area in Ningbo City, and Lu Xun's former residence, Keyan scenic area, Orchid Pavilion, and Shenyuan, a classic garden dating back more than 800 years, in Shaoxing City, are also included.

About 500 cultural activities related with Spring Festival tradition and folk customs will be held in the province, and nearly 100 Spring Festival-related cultural and tourism products will be launched.

At the China National Tea Museum and Liuhe Pagoda in the West Lake scenic area, riddle guessing, tea ceremony performances, and ascending events will be held during the holiday.

Ti Gong

Performance by Hengdian World Studios, China's largest movie production base, for an event in Shanghai.

A Song-style Spring Festival cultural and tourism bazaar will be held at the Qinghefang Historical Block in Hangzhou. The event will feature ancient games like arrow-throwing (touhu), fan painting and lantern art decorating, replicating the Spring Festival celebrations of the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

At Longmen Ancient Town, a food festival will be held, while Song-style performances will take place on cruise ships sailing on the Fuchun River, known for "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains" by Huang Gongwang (1269-1354), one of the most famous Chinese landscape paintings.

A nianhuo (New Year's goods) market and Spring Festival folk customs parades will be held at Qiaoxi Historic and Cultural Block.

At Nanxun Ancient Town in Huzhou City, a rabbit light show with dragon and lion dances will be featured, while walking on stilts, a temple fair, and lantern making activities will be held at the Huzhou Film and Television City during the holiday.

In total, cultural and tourism coupons worth 500 million yuan (US$73.85 million) are being distributed to tourists to boost holiday consumption, according to the provincial department.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
West Lake
Special Reports
