Marvel movies return to China after nearly 4-year break

Chinese film fans on Wednesday celebrated the return of Marvel movies to the country's cinemas after an absence of nearly four years.

Ti Gong

Chinese film fans on Wednesday celebrated the return of Marvel movies to the country's cinemas after an absence of nearly four years.

Movies in the hugely popular Marvel franchises have been off the silver screen since the release of "Spider-Man: Far from Home" in July 2019.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios on Wednesday said on Weibo that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released in Chinese cinemas on February 7, followed by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on February 17.

Chinese fans welcomed the announcement.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther", debuted in cinemas worldwide in November.



"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" – the third movie in that franchise – will hit Chinese cinemas on the same day it premieres in the United States.

The first Black Panther film took in US$105 million at Chinese cinemas, while the second Ant-Man movie generated US$121 million, according to Box Office Mojo.