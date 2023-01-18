﻿
China predicts a two-fold border crossings increase during the Spring Festival holiday

China's National Immigration Administration estimates that the average daily number of exits and entries during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday will hit 600,000 this year, up around two-fold from the same period in 2022.

The administration has urged immigration authorities across the country to prepare well for traveling peaks during the upcoming festival, and to enhance customs clearance efficiency, in order to restrict the waiting time of Chinese citizens to within 30 minutes.

Land ports adjoining Hong Kong and Macau are expected to report increasingly higher passenger traffic in particular, said the administration.

The Spring Festival holiday, an occasion when Chinese people traditionally travel home for family reunions, runs from January 21 to 27 this year.

