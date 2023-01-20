China making 'enormous progress' on vaccinating elderly: WHO

The WHO praised China on Friday for making quick progress on vaccinating older people with COVID-19 shots and boosters since lifting anti-virus controls last month.

The World Health Organization's immunisation director praised China on Friday for making quick progress on vaccinating older people with COVID-19 shots and boosters since lifting anti-virus controls last month.

"China is making enormous progress and effort to get to every older adult with both primary doses and with booster doses," the WHO's Kate O'Brien told a Geneva media briefing.

However, she added that some elderly people found it "difficult" to understand changes in its vaccination policy.

"We'll be really looking to our Chinese colleagues to report regularly on the routine immunisation coverage as they go through this difficult period," she said.