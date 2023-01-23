﻿
Clean energy playing growing role in ensuring China's energy supply

Xinhua
Wind and solar energy are playing growing roles in ensuring China's energy supply, thanks to their continuous scale expansion.
Wind and solar energy are playing growing roles in ensuring China's energy supply, thanks to their continuous scale expansion.

In 2022, the newly installed capacity of wind and solar power topped 120 million kW, and the cumulative installed capacity surpassed 700 million kW by the end of last year, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed.

The newly installed capacity of wind and solar power accounted for 78 percent of the newly installed capacity in the country last year, making them major power generators in China.

In 2022, the newly added wind and solar power generation made up more than 55 percent of the country's new power generation.

Solar energy made a notable contribution to stable energy supply in major solar power provinces, like east China's Jiangsu and Zhejiang, during energy use peaks last summer, the NEA noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
