Huangshan woos tourists with Lantern Festival activities

Huangshan, in Anhui Province and home to the Yellow Mountain, has launched a tourism promotion campaign with consumption coupons and Lantern Festival activities.

Ti Gong

The city of Huangshan in Anhui Province, home to the famed Yellow Mountain, has launched a tourism promotion campaign, including consumption coupons and a slew of activities marking the Lantern Festival.



According to the city's Huangshan District Cultural, Tourism and Sports Bureau, this year's Lantern Festival, which falls on Sunday on the 15th day of the first lunar month, aims to promote the district's cultural and tourist consumption.

One of them is Caijie, a traditional folk culture celebrating the Chinese New Year that includes street performances such as stilt-walking and dragon and lion dances. It is being held at the Puxi River Leisure and Tourism Scenic Area along with an intangible cultural heritage and folk customs festival since Wednesday.

Traditional local delicacies are being served.

Ti Gong

A Huangmei Opera performance and a running event are also part of the festival.

There will be colorful fish lantern shows in Xianyuan Town in the district. These shows date back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and have auspicious meanings for the new year.

Online promotions featuring fudai (lucky bags) containing tickets to scenic spots such as Taiping Lake, Feicui Valley, Jiulong Waterfall and Dongtian Bay, hotel coupons, and local delicacies were jointly hosted by the district's cultural and tourism authorities and online travel operator Tongcheng Travel recently.

The livestreamings were watched by 2.7 million people, and approximately 3,000 orders for cultural and tourist products were placed.

A cultural and tourist season will be launched with similar offerings.