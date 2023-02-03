Chinese mainland to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on Feb 6

Group tours between the mainland and its two special administrative regions would resume, while the number of customs checkpoints open will return to pre-pandemic levels.

China said on Friday that cross-border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from February 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before traveling.



Group tours between the mainland and its two special administrative regions would resume, while the number of customs checkpoints open will return to pre-pandemic levels, China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a statement on its website.

Those visiting the mainland from the two special administrative regions won't need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report if they haven't traveled overseas in the previous week, according to the statement.

A negative PCR test report done 48 hours prior to departure to the mainland from Hong Kong or Macau is still required for people who have recently returned from overseas, excluding children under 3 years old.

Those who travel with a fever should get tested immediately. If they test positive, they will have to be quarantined at home or a designated place, or go to hospital for treatment.



After China reopened its borders to the world on January 8, a quota system and COVID testing requirement remained for travelers between the mainland and Hong Kong.

The three border checkpoints that have not yet reopened will do so from February 6, Hong Kong's leader John Lee said at a press conference on Friday.

Hong Kong will also scrap a COVID vaccination requirement for all inbound arrivals, including non-Hong Kong residents, Lee added.

Searches on Chinese travel website Qunar for round-trip air tickets to and from Hong Kong and the mainland increased seven-fold on Friday after the announcement, data from state media China Transportation News showed.

The announcement came a day after Hong Kong launched a promotion campaign including 500,000 free flights to lure back visitors, businesses and investors to the financial hub after more than three years of COVID curbs.