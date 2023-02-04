﻿
News / Nation

Villagers weave together wealth, traditional lace craft inheritance

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-04       0
It has been a busy week for the employees of an artistic umbrella factory in east China's Shandong Province since they returned to work from the Spring Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-04       0

It has been a busy week for the employees of an artistic umbrella factory in east China's Shandong Province since they returned to work from the Spring Festival holiday on January 28.

An order of 6,000 lace umbrellas, placed by a Thai company, is scheduled to be shipped in a few days, said Tang Binjie, head of the factory in Dawenkou Township in Tai'an City.

Factory employees were already swamped with work in the two months leading up to the Spring Festival, which fell on January 22, Tang added.

Tang, 45, is the fourth-generation inheritor of the Dawenkou lace craft, a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage. Dawenkou laceworks are decorative openworks knitted and woven with a variety of fabrics, including cotton, linen and silk threads. The craft has a history of more than 2,000 years.

Now a renowned lace umbrella artisan, Tang, originally from a village in Dawenkou, learned the craft from his father as a child.

Some years ago, he decided to return to his hometown to start a business, with the goal of passing down and developing the lace craft.

In the beginning, he visited rural households in surrounding towns and villages every day to recruit skilled embroiderers. He managed to foster partnerships by paying embroiderers in advance for their work.

Today, the Dawenkou lace craft is used to make a wide range of products. Tang's factory delivers fabrics to embroiderers' homes and later collects their works for sale.

"I can get the job done at home and make money without leaving the house," said Hou Chunling, a 57-year-old embroiderer from Dawenkou's Shendong village. Hou makes more than 15,000 yuan (about 2,226 US dollars) every year by making lace umbrellas.

In recent years, Tang has integrated modern design with traditional craft to upgrade the product line, which now includes lace umbrellas and lace fans.

He has also taken advantage of e-commerce platforms to break into the international market, establishing stable business relationships with clients in more than 10 countries, with an average annual order volume of more than 500,000 pieces.

"The demand for our umbrellas now exceeds supply. We are booked solid with orders until June this year," Tang said.

With the support of the township government, Tang has set up a studio to teach the lace craft to female residents who cannot leave Dawenkou to seek employment elsewhere or are temporarily unemployed. The studio has helped more than 300 people find a job close to home.

"In the new year, we will intensify training of embroiderers, continue to expand our business internationally, and pursue innovations in product design," Tang said.

"We shall aim to continue to inject vitality into the traditional lace craft and help more villagers increase their income," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     