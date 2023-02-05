Senior municipal political adviser in northeast China under probe

A senior municipal political adviser for Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws.

A senior municipal political adviser for Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Hao Hongjun, chairman of the Dalian Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and secretary of the committee's leading Party members group, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, said the statement.