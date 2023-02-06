China lodges representations with US over its move to shoot down unmanned airship
13:19 UTC+8, 2023-02-06 0
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng on Sunday lodged solemn representations to the US embassy in China over the US use of force to attack China's civilian unmanned airship.
