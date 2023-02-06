﻿
News / Nation

China's Tianjin to hold 7th World Intelligence Congress in May

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-02-06       0
North China's Tianjin Municipality is scheduled to hold the seventh World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, in May, its organizers said.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-02-06       0

North China's Tianjin Municipality is scheduled to hold the seventh World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, in May, its organizers said on Monday.

The conference will focus on the implementation of a national strategy and promote the industrial layout of Tianjin in 12 key industrial chains, according to the Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of the World Intelligence Congress.

The event will seek to build a global platform for exchange, cooperation, win-win outcomes and sharing in the field of intelligent technology, it said.

Since its inauguration in 2017, the event has offered a platform for scientists, entrepreneurs and economists from home and abroad to discuss the frontier trends of intelligence technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     