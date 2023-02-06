﻿
Xi extends condolences to Turkish President Erdogan, Syrian President Bashar over strong earthquakes

Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-02-06
Xi on Monday sent messages of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad respectively over strong earthquakes in the two countries.
Reuters

People search for survivors through the rubble in Diyarbakir, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast. At least 284 people died in Turkey and more than 2,300 people were injured in one of Turkey's biggest quakes in at least a century, as search and rescue work continues in several major cities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent messages of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad respectively over strong earthquakes in the two countries.

Xi said that upon learning of the earthquakes, which caused heavy casualties and property losses in Türkiye and Syria, he would like to express deep condolences to the victims and offer sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

He expressed the belief that under the leadership of President Erdogan and President Bashar, the two governments and their people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date.

