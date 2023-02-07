﻿
News / Nation

Chinese rescuers in Turkey to assist earthquake victims

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:32 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0
A Chinese civilian assistance force left for Turkey today to help with rescue and humanitarian efforts after a devastating earthquake rocked the country.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:32 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0
SSI ļʱ
Chinese rescuers in Turkey to assist earthquake victims
CFP

The first Chinese civilian assistance force left for Turkey today to assist with relief work following the deadly earthquake.

An eight-member Chinese team with a rescue dog and life-saving equipment will reach Turkey on Wednesday to help in rescue efforts following a devastating earthquake in the country.

The first Chinese civilian assistance force sent to Turkey left Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, early today.

Deng Boqing, vice chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, told China Central Television on Tuesday that the Chinese government immediately initiated its emergency humanitarian support mechanism to provide emergency aid to Turkey and Syria.

China will provide Turkey with a first batch of 40 million yuan (US$5.9 million) in emergency aid for earthquake relief and rescue efforts. In addition, the country will send rescue and medical teams to the affected areas.

The Red Cross Society of China will separately provide Turkey and Syria with emergency aid worth US$200,000 each.

Chinese citizens in Turkey have joined disaster relief efforts. They're collecting items like tents, sleeping bags and blankets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     