Chinese rescuers in Turkey to assist earthquake victims

A Chinese civilian assistance force left for Turkey today to help with rescue and humanitarian efforts after a devastating earthquake rocked the country.

SSI ļʱ



CFP

An eight-member Chinese team with a rescue dog and life-saving equipment will reach Turkey on Wednesday to help in rescue efforts following a devastating earthquake in the country.

The first Chinese civilian assistance force sent to Turkey left Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, early today.

Deng Boqing, vice chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, told China Central Television on Tuesday that the Chinese government immediately initiated its emergency humanitarian support mechanism to provide emergency aid to Turkey and Syria.

China will provide Turkey with a first batch of 40 million yuan (US$5.9 million) in emergency aid for earthquake relief and rescue efforts. In addition, the country will send rescue and medical teams to the affected areas.

The Red Cross Society of China will separately provide Turkey and Syria with emergency aid worth US$200,000 each.

Chinese citizens in Turkey have joined disaster relief efforts. They're collecting items like tents, sleeping bags and blankets.