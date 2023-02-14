﻿
Stop moaning and pocket tossed-away gifts on Valentine's Day!

Singles are being told to enjoy Valentine's Day differently. They are being encouraged to browse the dumpsters and resell unwanted gifts instead of being lonely.
Instead of being sad and lonely on Valentine's Day, why not pick flowers out of trash cans and sell them?

Scavenging for unwanted gifts in garbage bins seems to be the latest trend on Valentine's Day.

Netizens have been rallying online, looking for people to rummage through garbage bins, especially those at iconic scenic spots and outside fine dining restaurants in major cities, scouring for gifts thrown away purposefully or accidentally by couples.

Instead of hoping to find their Valentines, singles have vowed to get everything they deserve from treasure troves of stinky garbage with slogans such as "No flowers? Don't worry. Plenty of them in trash bins!"

On Xiaohongshu, or Red, a lifestyle social media app, many netizens have shared their experiences of previous successful hunts, listing spoils including perfume, chocolate, jewelry and even cash.

"I once found banknotes folded into the shape of a heart, totaling 170 yuan (US$25)," a netizen with the username 不要长蛀牙啦 commented on Xiaohongshu.

"I discovered a Zippo lighter and a nicely wrapped slice of cake. I ate the cake," another user identified as 烟花 said.

Netizens have posted photos of flowers piling up in garbage bins and are asking singles to collect them.

More people offered tips as to where to find the most valuable gifts and what gear and tools people need to bring.

Luxury shopping malls, fancy restaurants and high-end hotels are highly recommended. Garbage pickers are suggested to wear plain clothes, sneakers, gloves and big bags.

A user named "uroneyear" offered a detailed map of the treasure hunt and a timeline in Shanghai.

"Starting around 7pm, people can visit areas near shopping malls such as iapm, Plaza 66, Taikoo Li Qiantan and Lujiazui area. At 10pm, check garbage bins outside high-end residential compounds. After midnight you can go to Julu Road and Fuming Road bar streets," uroneyear wrote today.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
