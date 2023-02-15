Data highlights China's low crime rate, high sense of security

China has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, with a high sense of security, according to data released by the country's Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday.

Violent crimes hit a two-decade low, with fewer cases prosecuted for homicide, robbery, and kidnapping in 2022.

The proportion of serious violent crimes prosecuted has decreased from 25 percent in 1999 to 3.9 percent in 2022.

The public sense of security index has increased from 87.5 percent in 2012 to 98.6 percent in 2021, indicating a high level of safety in the country. Additionally, over 85.5 percent of the crimes prosecuted were misdemeanors that carried sentences of less than three years.

The crime of theft, which has been the most prevalent over the last 40 years, has been surpassed by dangerous driving, with the latter accounting for 18.2 percent of total prosecutions in 2022, while theft made up 13 percent.

However, cybercrime has seen a surge in the last five years, with over 129,000 people prosecuted for aiding information network criminal activities in 2022, and more than 30,000 prosecuted for telecom network fraud crimes.