﻿
News / Nation

Data highlights China's low crime rate, high sense of security

﻿ Wang Qingchu
﻿ Xu Yiwen
Wang Qingchu Xu Yiwen
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-02-15       0
China has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, with a high sense of security, according to data released by the country's Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
﻿ Xu Yiwen
Wang Qingchu Xu Yiwen
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-02-15       0

China has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, with a high sense of security, according to data released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday.

Violent crimes hit a two-decade low, with fewer cases prosecuted for homicide, robbery, and kidnapping in 2022.

The proportion of serious violent crimes prosecuted has decreased from 25 percent in 1999 to 3.9 percent in 2022.

The public sense of security index has increased from 87.5 percent in 2012 to 98.6 percent in 2021, indicating a high level of safety in the country. Additionally, over 85.5 percent of the crimes prosecuted were misdemeanors that carried sentences of less than three years.

The crime of theft, which has been the most prevalent over the last 40 years, has been surpassed by dangerous driving, with the latter accounting for 18.2 percent of total prosecutions in 2022, while theft made up 13 percent.

However, cybercrime has seen a surge in the last five years, with over 129,000 people prosecuted for aiding information network criminal activities in 2022, and more than 30,000 prosecuted for telecom network fraud crimes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     