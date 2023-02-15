﻿
China's Xinjiang to invest US$26.69 million in preschool education

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will invest US$26.69 million in preschool education in 2023
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will invest 182 million yuan (US$26.69 million) in preschool education in 2023, the regional education department said Wednesday at a press conference.

In five cities with relatively concentrated populations, including Urumqi and Korla, 11 public kindergartens will be built this year, which is expected to increase enrollment by over 4,000 in these cities.

Up to now, the region's key indicators for preschool education, such as the gross enrollment rate and the ratio of kindergarten children in public preschools, have been improved at a blistering pace to a level that basically meets the needs of people of all ethnic groups, said Han Chunxi, an official with the department.

"The region will further balance and increase high-quality education resources," said Han.

