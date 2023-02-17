Shenzhou-14 astronauts meet press after quarantine, initial recovery

The three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-14 crewed mission met the press on Friday, the first such appearance after returning to Earth in December.

Xinhua

The astronauts have completed the stages of quarantine and recuperation and switched to the observation stage, according to the press conference held at the Astronaut Center of China in Beijing.

At present, the crew are in good physical and mental condition. Their weight is at the same level as before the flight, and they have further restored their muscle strength, endurance and cardio functions.

They will resume their regular training after completing the health assessment.