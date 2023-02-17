﻿
Shenzhou-14 astronauts meet press after quarantine, initial recovery

The three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-14 crewed mission met the press on Friday, the first such appearance after returning to Earth in December.
Shenzhou 14's astronaut Chen Dong is safely out of the capsule in this file photo. China's Shenzhou 14 successfully landed on Earth on December 4 last year.

The three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-14 crewed mission met the press on Friday, the first such appearance after returning to Earth in December.

The astronauts have completed the stages of quarantine and recuperation and switched to the observation stage, according to the press conference held at the Astronaut Center of China in Beijing.

At present, the crew are in good physical and mental condition. Their weight is at the same level as before the flight, and they have further restored their muscle strength, endurance and cardio functions.

They will resume their regular training after completing the health assessment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
