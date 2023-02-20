Macau and Chinese mainland agree to mutual recognition of driving licenses

China's Ministry of Public Security and the Macau government have signed a new agreement to recognize each other's valid driving licenses, effective May 16th.

This means drivers who hold a valid license issued by one party can directly drive or exchange their license without taking a test in the other party, for small vehicles and small automatic vehicles.

Macau permanent residents can exchange their driving license for a mainland one without taking a driving test, but will need to provide ID cards, photos, and results of health check-ups.

Meanwhile, mainland drivers can drive in Macau without registration if they're there for 14 days or less, and hold a valid driving license issued by the Chinese mainland government.

The agreement will facilitate travel and promote exchanges between the two regions, benefiting residents and travelers.

Similar agreements already exist between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.