﻿
News / Nation

Online attacks on pink-haired graduate student end in tragedy

﻿ Xu Yiwen
Xu Yiwen
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-02-20       0
Zheng Linghua's excitement over her graduate school acceptance turned into a nightmare when cyber bullies targeted her for dyeing her hair pink.
﻿ Xu Yiwen
Xu Yiwen
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-02-20       0
Online attacks on pink-haired graduate student end in tragedy

Zheng Linghua visited her grandfather at hospital in July 2022 and showed him the graduate school admission letter.

A 24-year-old graduate student from East China Normal University, Zheng Linghua, has died by suicide after being cyberbullied for dyeing her hair pink, reportedly due to depression.

Zheng posted videos and photos of herself visiting her grandfather in the hospital last year, reading him her graduate school admission letter, and sharing her excitement.

However, online harassers twisted the story and fabricated false claims, calling her a "bar girl" and suggesting a romantic relationship between Zheng and her grandfather.

The harassment began on July 13, 2022, after Zheng shared her photos and videos on social media platforms including Douyin, Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

Her lawyer had called for an end to the harassment and for the removal of the abusive content.

However, the attacks continued, and later Zheng was diagnosed as being in a depressed state.

A friend of Zheng's, identified as Xiao Wei, reported that Zheng showed suicidal thoughts several times in 2023, and had asked if there was "a way to die without pain."

They had not been in contact for a few days before Zheng's death.

Xiao Wei wrote, "I deeply felt her despair and helplessness."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     