﻿
News / Nation

Cross-Strait talks to resume once Taiwan side confirms 1992 Consensus

Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference that this stance of the mainland has been clear-cut and coherent.
Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0

The cross-Strait consultation and contact mechanism between the mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) and Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) will be resumed once the SEF, upon due authorization, confirms adherence to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference that this stance of the mainland has been clear-cut and coherent.

Zhu made the remarks in response to recent comments from the new SEF head expressing hope for the resumption of exchanges between the SEF and the ARATS.

Noting that the reason for the six-year suspension of the cross-Strait communication mechanism is evident, the spokesperson said the establishment of the mechanism did not come easily and needs to be valued.

"We are willing to carry out communication and dialogues with all circles in Taiwan on the basis of the one-China principle and 1992 Consensus, so as to jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations," Zhu said, stressing that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities abandoning their "Taiwan independence" separatism is a prerequisite for cross-Strait consultation resumption.

The spokesperson also expressed willingness to enhance high-level exchanges with the Chinese Kuomintang party, based on the existing common political foundation, to strengthen political mutual trust.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     