﻿
News / Nation

Over 50 trapped in north China coal mine accident

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
More than 50 people have been trapped following a coal mine collapse in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0

More than 50 people have been trapped following a coal mine collapse in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Wednesday.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine, according to the emergency management authority in the league.

As of 5:13pm, three people had been lifted out of the mine, among whom two had no vital signs.

Rescuers rushed to the scene immediately after the accident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     