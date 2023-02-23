﻿
News / Nation

China welcomes panda Eimei and twin cubs back home from Japan

Xinhua
  12:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0
Giant panda Eimei, together with its twin cubs Ouhin and Touhin, born in Japan, arrived home in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday night.
Xinhua
  12:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0
China welcomes panda Eimei and twin cubs back home from Japan
Xinhua

Giant panda Touhin arrives at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu on Wednesday.

Giant panda Eimei, together with its twin cubs Ouhin and Touhin, born in Japan, arrived home in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday night.

The plane carrying the three pandas landed at the province's Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 11:10pm on Wednesday.

They will be kept in quarantine for a month at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Eimei, or Yong Ming in Chinese, was born in Beijing Zoo in 1992, and was sent to Japan under cooperative breeding programs in 1994. With age the human equivalent of 90, Eimei was the oldest giant panda living in Japan and has fathered a total of 16 panda cubs.

The twin sisters, Ouhin and Touhin, who returned to China with Eimei, were born in 2014.

Before their arrival, Japan-born female giant panda Xiang Xiang returned to China on Tuesday.

China welcomes panda Eimei and twin cubs back home from Japan
Xinhua

Giant panda Ouhin

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     