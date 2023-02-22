4th China Design Exhibition & Public Art Thematic Exhibition kick off in Shenzhen

This year's China Design Exhibition & Public Art Thematic Exhibition focuses on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, with 1,331 works from 122 case studies.

The 4th China Design Exhibition & Public Art Thematic Exhibition is in full swing at the Guan Shanyue Art Museum and Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urbran Planning until March 16.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Guangdong Province government and the Shenzhen government, this year's exhibition aims to better serve the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area through design and public art.

Under the theme of "New Star New Wave," the exhibition features 1,331 works with 122 case studies. Shanghai's Wufang Village is one of the cases for model village.

The exhibition is divided into two parts, a theme exhibition and a special exhibition of the Greater Bay Area. It's also the first time that the exhibition set up a section for the Greater Bay Area that embodies five categories, varying from "Charming Bay Area," "Creative Bay Area," "Symbiosis Bay Area," "Trendy Bay Area" and "Visualizing the Bay Area."

Using a combination of graphics, text and pictures, 3D animation, video and physical objects, plus an online show, the exhibition presents the theme and content of the case studies in a multi-dimensional way.

The thematic exhibition is underway at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art. The special exhibition of the Greater Bay Area is currently on at the Guan Shanyue Art Museum.

During the exhibition, a series of forums and guided tours will also be held.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 16

Venue: Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art

Address: 184 Fuzhong Rd, Shenzhen

深圳市福中路184号

Venue: Guan Shanyue Art Museum

Address: 6026 Hongli Rd, Shenzhen

深圳市红荔路6026号