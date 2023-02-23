﻿
News / Nation

China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0
China's top legislature, started its 39th session Thursday to prepare for the upcoming first session of the 14th NPC, which will open on March 5.
Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0
China's top legislature starts standing committee session
Xinhua

The 39th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress is held in Beijing on Thursday. Li Zhanshu presided over the meeting.

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 39th session Thursday to prepare for the upcoming first session of the 14th NPC, which will open on March 5.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the 39th session. A total of 162 members of the NPC Standing Committee attended the meeting.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft decision on adjusting the application of some provisions of the Criminal Procedure Law for the military during wartime.

In preparation for the first session of the 14th NPC, lawmakers deliberated a draft report on the work of the NPC Standing Committee, the draft agenda of the first session of the 14th NPC, the draft name list of the presidium and secretary-general, and the draft name list of members invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants.

They heard a report on the election of the 14th NPC deputies delivered by Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee.

A total of 2,977 deputies to the 14th NPC have been elected, and they are broadly representative, according to the report.

Lawmakers also reviewed a report on the qualifications of the 14th NPC deputies delivered by Wu Yuliang, chairman of the Credentials Committee of the NPC Standing Committee.

The elections of the 14th NPC deputies from 35 electoral units were legal and the qualifications of all deputies are valid, the report said, adding that the name list of the deputies was submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for confirmation and approval to make it public.

Lawmakers heard a report on the qualifications of some 13th NPC deputies. They also reviewed bills on appointments and removals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     