China's top political advisory body holds leadership meeting

  08:53 UTC+8, 2023-03-02       0
Senior political advisers deliberated on matters regarding the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the meeting.
Wang Yang (center) presides over the 85th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisery body, held its 85th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

Senior political advisers deliberated on matters regarding the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the meeting, which was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

After deliberation, the meeting passed a series of documents for the upcoming session, including a draft list of proposed candidates for members of the presidium of the session as well as the presidium's executive chairperson, secretary-general and deputy secretaries-general, a draft list of proposed candidates for the session's proposals examination committee, and the agenda for the preparatory meeting of the session.

The documents will be submitted to the preparatory meeting for the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and the first meeting of the presidium for deliberation, according to the Wednesday meeting.

Also at the meeting, Wang Yang was recommended to make a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the upcoming session.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
