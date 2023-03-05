﻿
News / Nation

China steadily improves people's wellbeing over past 5 years: report

Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-05       0
The country kept annual budgetary spending on education at over 4 percent of GDP and realized a significant increase in spending per student, the report said.
Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-05       0

China took concrete steps to improve the people's wellbeing and accelerated the development of social programs over the past five years, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country kept annual budgetary spending on education at over 4 percent of GDP and realized a significant increase in spending per student, the report said.

The retention rate in nine-year compulsory education rose from 93.8 percent to 95.5 percent in China, it said.

Annual per capita government subsidies for basic medical insurance for rural and non-working urban residents increased from 450 yuan to 610 yuan. A greater number of urgently needed medicines were approved for reimbursement under the basic medical insurance scheme, according to the report.

China also increased basic pension benefits for retirees for several years running and raised the minimum basic old-age benefits for rural and non-working urban residents, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     