The first session of the 14th National People's Congress held a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

The first session of the 14th National People's Congress held a plenary meeting on Tuesday to hear work reports of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as a plan on the reform of the State Council institutions.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the plenary meeting.