China logs nearly 40m entry-exit trips in 2 months

China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between January 8 and March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing a revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.



The numbers were up 112.4 percent year over year.

Data shows 122,000 visas and residence permits for foreigners were issued by immigration administration agencies nationwide by March 7, up 33.1 percent from before the policy change.

Chinese citizens flocked to travel sites and airports after the country reopened its borders.

During the recent Chinese New Year in late January, holiday trips surged in the country.

The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on February 25, exceeding 1 million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration.