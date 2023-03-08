﻿
News / Nation

China logs nearly 40m entry-exit trips in 2 months

Reuters
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Data shows 122,000 visas and residence permits for foreigners were issued by immigration administration agencies nationwide by March 7.
Reuters
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0

China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between January 8 and March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing a revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The numbers were up 112.4 percent year over year.

Data shows 122,000 visas and residence permits for foreigners were issued by immigration administration agencies nationwide by March 7, up 33.1 percent from before the policy change.

Chinese citizens flocked to travel sites and airports after the country reopened its borders.

During the recent Chinese New Year in late January, holiday trips surged in the country.

The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on February 25, exceeding 1 million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration.

China logs nearly 40m entry-exit trips in 2 months
Xinhua

Travelers go through border checks at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in northeastern Liaoning Province on January 24.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     