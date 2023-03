Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress , China's national legislature, started to elect state leaders Friday morning.

Lawmakers will elect president and vice president of the People's Republic of China (PRC), chairperson of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, as well as chairperson, vice chairpersons and secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.