Gov't work report, other documents to be put to vote Monday

The presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress decided to put several important documents to the vote at a plenary meeting Monday.

The presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress decided to put several important documents to the vote at a plenary meeting Monday.

The decision was made at the presidium's ninth meeting Sunday afternoon, presided over by Zhao Leji, the presidium's executive chairman.

The documents included draft resolutions on the government work report, on the implementation of the national economic and social development plan in 2022 and the plan for 2023, and on the implementation of the central and local budgets in 2022 and the budgets for 2023.

Draft resolutions on the work reports of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate will also be put to the vote.

Before the presidium meeting, executive chairpersons held their seventh meeting, also chaired by Zhao.

The first session of the 14th NPC will conclude Monday.