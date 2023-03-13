China's national legislature holds closing meeting

The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its first session Monday morning.

The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its first session Monday morning.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

NPC deputies passed by voting resolutions on the government work report, on the implementation of the national economic and social development plan in 2022 and the plan for 2023, and on the implementation of the central and local budgets in 2022 and the budgets for 2023.

Deputies approved the national economic and social development plan for 2023 and the central budget for 2023.

They adopted resolutions on the work reports of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as a revision to the Legislation Law.