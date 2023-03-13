Sleep quality among students discussed at 'two sessions'

Long-term sleep disorders have negative impacts on the physical and mental health of students.

Zhang Endi, a member of the CPPCC, expressed concerns about Chinese primary and secondary school students' quality of sleep at this year's Two Sessions.



"I proposed that sleep quality measures should be included in the management and assessment of education departments as well as primary and secondary schools," Zhang said.

According to a white paper published last year by the Chinese Sleep Research Society, the average sleep duration for primary, middle and high school students was 7.65, 7.48 and 6.5 hours, respectively, which is significantly less than the target of 10, 9 and 8 hours in the Healthy China 2030 plan.

A survey found that 15 percent of children experience daytime sleepiness, which is frequently accompanied by insomnia and poor sleep quality.

Long-term sleep disorders have a negative impact on a student's physical and mental health.

"It requires teachers, school doctors and parents, as well as professional medical institutions, to have some related knowledge to provide timely, correct and effective treatment," Zhang said.

It is critical to focus on the advancement of sleep medicine in public medical institutions, Zhang said while advocating the establishment of sleep medicine centers and clinics, as well as policy support for sleep-related research and drug development.