China's Long March-11 rocket conducts 16 consecutive successful launches

Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2023-03-16       0
China's Long March-11 carrier rocket has successfully carried out 16 consecutive launches as of Wednesday, according to the developer.

A Long March-11 rocket on Wednesday evening sent the experiment satellite Shiyan-19 into space, marking the rocket's 16th successful launch since it was put into service in 2015, according to China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

A four-stage solid launch vehicle, the Long March-11 carrier rocket is about 21 meters in length and 57.7 tons in weight, with its maximum diameter reaching two meters.

It has been developed to launch small spacecraft into solar synchronous orbit and low Earth orbit, with a carrying capacity to solar synchronous orbit of 500 kg.

Source: Xinhua
