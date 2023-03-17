﻿
Macao's population decreases to 672,800 in 2022

Macao's total population at the end of December 2022 decreased by 10,400 year-on-year to 672,800, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistic service said on Friday.
Macao's total population at the end of December 2022 decreased by 10,400 year-on-year to 672,800, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistic service said on Friday.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the female population accounted for 53.2 percent of the total.

A total of 4,344 live births were delivered in 2022, down by 682 year-on-year. The median age of mothers who gave birth to their first baby was 31.0 years, up by 0.9 year-on-year.

Mortality rose by 684 year-on-year to 3,004 in 2022. The top three underlying causes of death were malignant neoplasms, hypertension and pneumonia, said the report.

In 2022, new arrivals from the mainland with one-way permits went down by 324 year-on-year to 2,303. There were 154,912 non-resident workers at the end of 2022, a drop of 16,186 year-on-year.

The report also showed that marriage registrations totaled 2,727 in 2022, down by 550 year-on-year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
